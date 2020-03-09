Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Karnataka government writes to Centre asking to suspend IPL 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak: Report

Karnataka government writes to Centre asking to suspend IPL 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak: Report

DNA Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Bangaluru is home to Virat Kohli led IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who play at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Turmoil worsens in Madhya Pradesh: 17 pro-Scindia MLAs fly out | Oneindia News [Video]Turmoil worsens in Madhya Pradesh: 17 pro-Scindia MLAs fly out | Oneindia News

THE KAMAL NATH-LED CONGRESS GOVERNMENT IN MADHYA PRADESH IS FACING A CRISIS AND PARTY LEADER JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA SEEMS TO BE AT THE CORE OF THE CRISIS. THE STOCK MARKETS CRASHED BY 5 PER CENT ON..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:56Published

Arlene Foster: UK still in containment phase [Video]Arlene Foster: UK still in containment phase

Speaking after attending the government's Cobra meeting, Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster confirmed that the UK remains in the containment phase and said that people should continue to..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:26Published


Tweets about this

autoworldmag

Auto World Mag RT @dna: Karnataka government writes to Centre asking to suspend IPL 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak: Report . . . #IPL2020 #Cricket #RCB… 17 minutes ago

dna

DNA Karnataka government writes to Centre asking to suspend IPL 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak: Report . . . #IPL2020… https://t.co/0zjv5QZ3oO 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.