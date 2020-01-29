Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Dutch king apologizes for colonial killings in Indonesia

Dutch king apologizes for colonial killings in Indonesia

Seattle Times Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
BOGOR, Indonesia (AP) — King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands apologized Tuesday for his country’s aggression during its colonial rule of Indonesia and formally recognized the Southeast Asian country’s independence date, in his first state visit to the former Dutch colony. The king’s apology was conveyed after he and Queen Maxima were hosted by Indonesian President […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Indonesia snake catcher faces 10-foot king cobra, removes 40 eggs [Video]Indonesia snake catcher faces 10-foot king cobra, removes 40 eggs

This is the terrifying moment a snake catcher in Indonesia removed a 10-foot-long king cobra and its 40 eggs. In footage filmed on Sunday and Monday (March 1-2) in Agam district, West Sumatra..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 07:40Published

Snake charmer killed after being bitten by cobra in Indonesia [Video]Snake charmer killed after being bitten by cobra in Indonesia

A snake charmer was killed after being bitten by a cobra in West Kalimantan, Indonesia. The black magic shaman, named Norjani, caught the huge reptile a week ago and kept it locked in his wooden hut..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dutch king apologises for colonial killings in Indonesia

1
euronews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Aguilara54

Lorenzo Aguilar RT @Reuters: Dutch king apologizes for 'excessive violence' in colonial Indonesia https://t.co/yRKaomX8FD https://t.co/wkiizKbI1U 26 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.