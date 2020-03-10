Sinking a ferry, lifting a yoga ban, limiting cash bail: News from around our 50 states Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )



Section of Route 66 sees high pedestrian deaths in New Mexico , city-hosted sweat lodge runs into trouble in North Dakota , and more 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Mark RT @USATODAY: A vessel that’s moved people and cars across Lake Champlain for decades might become a scuba diving destination in Vermont. h… 20 hours ago voiceofthehwy Sinking a ferry, lifting a yoga ban, limiting cash bail: News from around our 50 states https://t.co/hq4InWbIEQ 1 day ago USA TODAY A vessel that’s moved people and cars across Lake Champlain for decades might become a scuba diving destination in… https://t.co/gjJg4LW7up 1 day ago