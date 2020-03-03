10 Things to Know for Today

As(ماء) Today I’ve felt so many beautiful things, I don’t know how my heart can bear it ... https://t.co/tGAdePQyzK 2 minutes ago Parker Beck RT @jv_burke: Things to know coming up: 1. Wednesday practice 11:00-12:30 2. Gear check out after practice. Have rides plan on 1:00-1:1… 2 minutes ago kirstyn hippe ✨ looks like my whole company is working from home starting today — anyone have WFH tips to keep me from losing it?… https://t.co/0lqPXPFfxs 2 minutes ago Brian Dominick @RenaissanceXM If you think don't touch girls inappropriately and don't threaten to hit people is too high of a sta… https://t.co/F0NvOjTal1 2 minutes ago Jesse Things are so crazy that I forgot the first tweet I read today was the current president possibly threating another… https://t.co/C2wj7H2zMW 2 minutes ago *𝚜𝚌𝚛𝚎𝚍 @SweetBlue_Ler today in things i never thought i'd know 3 minutes ago JVBurkeSoccer Things to know coming up: 1. Wednesday practice 11:00-12:30 2. Gear check out after practice. Have rides plan o… https://t.co/q8An40fHga 5 minutes ago Jess Two things that usually fill me with dread: driving somewhere I don’t know and unexpectedly door knocking as press.… https://t.co/vY4COzqDkA 5 minutes ago