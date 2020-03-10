Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > PC Harper murder trial: Officer 'dragged behind car for more than a mile'

PC Harper murder trial: Officer 'dragged behind car for more than a mile'

BBC News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Brian Altman QC said PC Andrew Harper got caught in a strap trailing behind a car before his death.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pc Andrew Harper killed in ‘truly shocking circumstances’, court told

Police officer Andrew Harper was dragged for more than a mile along a road and killed in “truly shocking circumstances”, a court has heard.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MickeyD44314901

Michael BBC News - PC Harper murder trial: Officer 'dragged behind car for more than a mile' https://t.co/8Slbci36XN 53 seconds ago

2minotaur

concerned1 PC Harper murder trial: Officer 'dragged behind car for more than a mile. Difficult to believe gypsies flout the l… https://t.co/ya43HMrIJ0 2 minutes ago

jamesash89

James Ash Harrowing details. Thoughts are with his family, friends and Thames Valley Police colleagues BBC News - PC Harper… https://t.co/5DhhZGrXuB 3 minutes ago

JPHaukkavaara

Johanness-Poul Haukkavaara BBC News - PC Harper murder trial: Officer 'dragged behind car for more I HAVE NO SYMPATHY for those TEENS. ADULT… https://t.co/D1Y1ReYROj 3 minutes ago

mamfe71

sam clancy 🇬🇧💗🌹 RT @MikePannett: BBC News - PC Harper murder trial: Officer 'dragged behind car for more than a mile' https://t.co/5Hv0q06NTf I won't publi… 4 minutes ago

ColinWilderspin

Colin Wilderspin No words to describe what this officer went through responding to a call from the public, reading this is horrific.… https://t.co/QtrU7eV1pa 6 minutes ago

mitchfaefife

Mich 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @InspGadgetBlogs: BBC News - PC Harper murder trial: Officer 'dragged behind car for more than a mile' #RIPPCHarper https://t.co/tVBYWbR… 8 minutes ago

edhabershon

Ed Habershon PC Harper murder trial: Officer 'dragged behind car for more than a mile' - follow @bbchelena as the case gets unde… https://t.co/3Zdtol4z0m 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.