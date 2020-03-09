Anton Coppola, Opera Conductor in Filmmaking Clan, Dies at 102 Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

A seemingly ageless composer and maestro, he completed Puccini’s unfinished “Turandot,” wrote the opera “Sacco and Vanzetti” and led a concert of his music at 100. 👓 View full article

