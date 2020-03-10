Global  

Coronavirus fears won't rain on Brisbane St Patrick's Day parade

The Age Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Brisbane will be banking on the luck of the Irish, with the city's St Patrick's Day parade and festival to continue unchanged despite coronavirus concerns.
Coronavirus Update: NYC Half Marathon, St. Patrick's Day Parade Still On Schedule Amid Calls For 'Social Distancing'

Coronavirus Update: NYC Half Marathon, St. Patrick's Day Parade Still On Schedule Amid Calls For 'Social Distancing'

 Officials are urging New Yorkers to practice what they call “social distancing.” That means avoiding large gatherings and public transit as much as possible. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

