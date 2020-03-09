Global  

Alex Salmond trial witness 'scared' to come forward

BBC News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
A woman who has accused Alex Salmond of sexual assault says she had "flashbacks" at the time of the #MeToo movement.
News video: Alex Salmond arrives at court to face sex assault allegations

Alex Salmond arrives at court to face sex assault allegations 01:15

 Former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond has arrived at court for the first day of his trial over accusations of sexual assault, including one of attempted rape. The 65-year-old arrived at the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday morning, where he faces 14 charges of alleged offences against 10...

Alex Salmond arrives at court for start of trial [Video]Alex Salmond arrives at court for start of trial

Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond has arrived at court for the first day of his trial over accusations of sexual assault, including one of attempted rape. Report by Blairm. Like us on..

Recent related news from verified sources

Alex Salmond trial hears from first witness who says she was a 'soft supporter of independence'

Alex Salmond trial hears from first witness who says she was a 'soft supporter of independence'The woman said: "I never grew up political. I was a soft supporter of independence but I wasn't necessarily hardcore party politically orientated."
Daily Record

Alex Salmond trial: What to expect during the case

A guide to what to expect during the trial of Alex Salmond, the former first minister of Scotland.
BBC News


