Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Michael Schur’s “How to Be Good” will be published in 2021

Michael Schur’s “How to Be Good” will be published in 2021

Seattle Times Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — “The Good Place” creator Michael Schur would like to help you manage your life even as he figures out how to put it into words. Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that the Emmy-winning writer, producer and actor is working on “How to Be Good: A Definitive Answer for Exactly What to […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.