'I think I've made a mistake': Gerry Harvey loses $1.5m trying to beat plunging market

The Age Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
'I think I've made a mistake': Gerry Harvey loses $1.5m trying to beat plunging marketRetail magnate Gerry Harvey has proven the investment adage of 'never try to catch a falling knife'.
He-Light's Chronicles RT @loyyang28: @TheTodayShow Re: Gerry Harvey Corners The Market... Word on the 'street' is Harvey lost closer to 20 million. And his pap… 6 minutes ago

The Equerry Gerry Harvey @BaramulStud is a smart man, surely he realises that just because there's a microphone in front of you… https://t.co/yKCm8wNus7 6 minutes ago

Garnet RT @mrpatto: "Hey, PR pro? Can you find me a way to make me look completely out of touch with the rest of the world" "Absolutely, Gerry, I… 7 minutes ago

He-Light's Chronicles @TheTodayShow Re: Gerry Harvey Corners The Market... Word on the 'street' is Harvey lost closer to 20 million. An… https://t.co/a723cYbNfg 7 minutes ago

