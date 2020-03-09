Claire Dwyer RT @Fidelity_UK: Join @tomstevenson63 for this week’s market update, in which shares continue to fall despite drastic action from the Fed,… 18 hours ago Fidelity UK Join @tomstevenson63 for this week’s market update, in which shares continue to fall despite drastic action from th… https://t.co/JM6PNIeSyr 19 hours ago Magma Finance Record-low interest rates provide opportunity to eat into mortgage #mortgage #lending #property #propertymarket… https://t.co/vaO4E3bexc 1 week ago Lean Too Stimulation package LNP style - have more money - don't spend it.. Record-low interest rates provide opportunity t… https://t.co/kBPqm2PJpA 1 week ago John Collett Record-low interest rates provide opportunity to eat into mortgage https://t.co/1FQ71zvsVu via @smh 1 week ago RateCity.com.au Record-low interest rates provide opportunity to eat into mortgage https://t.co/TFjEEn779o via @smh 1 week ago