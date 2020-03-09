Global  

Record-low interest rates provide opportunity to eat into mortgage

The Age Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Record-low interest rates provide opportunity to eat into mortgageHome owners who maintain their current repayments will not only save on interest but also have a buffer for when rates eventually start to rise.
News video: Mortgage rates at new lows thanks to plunging interest rates

Mortgage rates at new lows thanks to plunging interest rates 02:24

 While your stock portfolio is taking a hit, it might be a good time to buy a house or refinance.

