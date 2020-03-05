Man convicted of murder flees Alabama prison for second time

Global  

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man serving a life sentence after being convicted of murder escaped an Alabama prison early Tuesday for the second time in less than 20 years. Steve Ray Murphy, 64, escaped from the St. Clair Correctional Facility shortly after midnight, according to a Tuesday statement from the Department of Corrections. A […]
