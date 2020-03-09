Global  

Harvard to move to virtual classes amid coronavirus outbreak

Reuters Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Harvard University asked its students on Tuesday not to return to campus after Spring Break and said it would begin moving to virtual instruction for graduate and undergraduate classes amid the coronavirus outbreak.
