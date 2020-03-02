Police: Man slain outside Atlanta mall was a Tennessean
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police have identified a man shot to death outside an upscale mall as a Tennessee man. Thuan Nguyen, 31, of Antioch, Tennessee, was killed after a fight over a parking spot, police said Tuesday. Two groups of people in separate vehicles at Lenox Square began arguing over the parking space Sunday, […]
A man has been shot dead by police in Westminster after brandishing two knives at officers in a non-terror related incident. Metropolitan Police said officers were patrolling the area about 11.30pm on Sunday when they noticed the man acting suspiciously. When challenged by police, the man produced...