Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > British Airways cancels all Italian fights on Tuesday

British Airways cancels all Italian fights on Tuesday

Reuters India Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
British Airways cancelled all fights to and from Italy on Tuesday after the country was put on lockdown until next month to tackle coronavirus, it said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: British Airways run near-empty flight from London to Berlin

British Airways run near-empty flight from London to Berlin 00:38

 British Airways has flown an almost empty flight from London to Berlin on Tuesday (March 10) at 10:20 a.m. Footage shows rows of empty seats on the "ghost plane.

Recent related videos from verified sources

British Airways Suspends All Flights To Beijing And Shanghai [Video]British Airways Suspends All Flights To Beijing And Shanghai

British Airways has suspended bookings on its website for direct flights from London to Beijing and Shanghai. The ban is in response to the coronavirus outbreak and will be in effect until..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ga_richardson

George Richardson RT @ReutersWorld: British Airways cancels all Italian fights on Tuesday https://t.co/f4ulwrNLus https://t.co/R1WeXD0Tp8 7 minutes ago

moomblr

moomblr 〄 British Airways cancels all Italian fights on Tuesday https://t.co/7jkGO50Scy 10 minutes ago

wagjuer

Juergen Wagner RT @BremainInSpain: A spokesperson for BA said: ‘In light of the Italian government’s announcement and the UK government’s official travel… 1 hour ago

ReutersWorld

Reuters World British Airways cancels all Italian fights on Tuesday https://t.co/f4ulwrNLus https://t.co/R1WeXD0Tp8 1 hour ago

Arijitme

Arijit RT @CNBCTV18News: Coronavirus impact: British Airways cancels all Italian fights on Tuesday as Conte govt puts country on lockdown #British… 2 hours ago

BrainDeToX2

LizzyB 👏👏🇮🇹👍🇬🇧 British Airways cancels all flights to and from Italy https://t.co/NlHTFJGQw6 Sent via @updayUK 2 hours ago

lau56

Larry Underwood British Airways cancels all Italian flights over #Coronavirus crisis on Tuesday https://t.co/x5meCqsu60 3 hours ago

PlaneSpotIsCool

PlaneSpottingIsCool RT @Forums4airports: British Airways cancels all flights to and from Italy #COVID2019 #avgeek https://t.co/pYXBp7wgzF Sent via @updayUK 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.