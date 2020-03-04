|
Brad Pitt, Melissa McCarthy join Property Brothers on new HGTV renovation show 'Celebrity IOU'
|
|
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
HGTV announced a new show Tuesday titled "Celebrity IOU" that will feature Hollywood A-listers including Brad. Pitt, Michael Bublé and more.
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Celebrities Show Off 'I Voted' Stickers On Social Media
Jennifer Aniston, Melissa McCarthy, supermodel Tyra Banks, "Pitch Perfect" actress Elizabeth Banks and Jessica Biel all took to social media to show off their civic pride. CBS2's Elise Finch reports.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:20Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this