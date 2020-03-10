Global  

Citing Coronavirus, Ivy League Cancels Basketball Tournaments

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The decision means that the Yale men and the Princeton women will advance to the N.C.A.A. tournaments, which are still scheduled to begin next week.
News video: WBZ News Update For March 10

WBZ News Update For March 10 02:28

 Harvard Students Told To Move Out; Ivy League Cancels Basketball Tournaments; Boston Marathon Still On Despite Coronavirus Concerns

Ivy League Canceling Basketball Conference Tournaments Over Coronavirus Fears [Video]Ivy League Canceling Basketball Conference Tournaments Over Coronavirus Fears

This decision affects the University of Pennsylvania and Princeton University basketball teams.

Coronavirus prompts Ivy League to cancel U.S. basketball tournaments

The coronavirus outbreak prompted the Ivy League college athletic conference on Tuesday to cancel its men's and women's U.S. basketball tournaments, the winners...
Reuters

Ivy League cancels basketball tournaments because of coronavirus concerns

The four-team tournaments were scheduled to be played Friday through Sunday at Lavietes Pavilion in Cambridge.Â 
Newsday

