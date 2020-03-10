Nico RT @CNN: Community members found two rare white giraffes in a skeletal state in Garissa County, Kenya, after poachers killed the mother and… 6 seconds ago Send mpesa pls. RT @BBCWorld: Two extremely rare white giraffes killed by poachers in north-eastern Kenya, conservationists say https://t.co/sQE33Zv2bO 13 seconds ago Sez RT @xeccar: Why are human beings such assholes...? BBC News - Rare white giraffes killed by poachers in Kenya https://t.co/iYVLVZzen9 2 minutes ago Mazi Urchmann Rare white giraffes killed by poachers at wildlife sancutary 2 minutes ago prash Rare white giraffes killed by poachers: https://t.co/di3Ys6ukLj 2 minutes ago cindy big This is so appalling i have no words. BBC News - Rare white giraffes killed by poachers in Kenya https://t.co/IRA4rPXYcD 2 minutes ago Taoheed RT @AgBioWorld: Sad update on these white giraffes from Kenya: "Two extremely rare white giraffes killed by poachers in north-eastern Kenya… 2 minutes ago HannahLucy This is terrible #sad #Criminal #stop #savetheplanet Rare white giraffes killed by poachers in Kenya… https://t.co/K8TvJg3VUZ 2 minutes ago