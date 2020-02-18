Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Court: House entitled to Mueller probe grand jury testimony

Court: House entitled to Mueller probe grand jury testimony

Seattle Times Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department must give Congress secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday — giving the House a win in a separation-of-powers clash with the Trump administration. The three-judge panel said in a 2-1 opinion that House Democrats were entitled to the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Appeals Court: DOJ Must Provide Mueller Grand Jury Documents To Congress

Appeals Court: DOJ Must Provide Mueller Grand Jury Documents To Congress 00:33

 An appeals court ruling is a win for Democratic lawmakers.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump wins bid to block McGahn testimony [Video]Trump wins bid to block McGahn testimony

A U.S. appeals court handed President Donald Trump a major legal victory on Friday by dismissing a Democratic-led congressional panel's lawsuit seeking to enforce a subpoena for testimony from former..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:23Published

Jury expected to begin deliberations in Weinstein trial [Video]Jury expected to begin deliberations in Weinstein trial

A jury is expected to begin deliberations Tuesday in Harvey Weinstein's trial after often-emotional testimony from multiple women who accused him of sexual assault. Weinstein arrived at court early..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

House Can See Mueller’s Secret Grand Jury Evidence, Appeals Court Rules

The decision is a victory for Congress’s power to obtain information for an impeachment inquiry. The Trump administration is likely to appeal.
NYTimes.com

Court orders DOJ to turn over secret Mueller docs to Congress

In a divided 2-1 ruling, an appeals court ruled the Justice Department must disclose redacted grand jury materials to the House Judiciary Committee.
CBS News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.