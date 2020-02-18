Court: House entitled to Mueller probe grand jury testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department must give Congress secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday — giving the House a win in a separation-of-powers clash with the Trump administration. The three-judge panel said in a 2-1 opinion that House Democrats were entitled to the […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Trump wins bid to block McGahn testimony A U.S. appeals court handed President Donald Trump a major legal victory on Friday by dismissing a Democratic-led congressional panel's lawsuit seeking to enforce a subpoena for testimony from former.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:23Published 2 weeks ago Jury expected to begin deliberations in Weinstein trial A jury is expected to begin deliberations Tuesday in Harvey Weinstein's trial after often-emotional testimony from multiple women who accused him of sexual assault. Weinstein arrived at court early.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources House Can See Mueller’s Secret Grand Jury Evidence, Appeals Court Rules The decision is a victory for Congress’s power to obtain information for an impeachment inquiry. The Trump administration is likely to appeal.

NYTimes.com 32 minutes ago



Court orders DOJ to turn over secret Mueller docs to Congress In a divided 2-1 ruling, an appeals court ruled the Justice Department must disclose redacted grand jury materials to the House Judiciary Committee.

CBS News 21 minutes ago





Tweets about this