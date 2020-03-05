Global  

New Jersey reports first coronavirus-related death

Reuters Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
A 69-year-old male from New Jersey has died in the state's first coronavirus-related death, the state's health commissioner said on Tuesday.
