Coronavirus update LIVE: NSW records more cases as Xi Jinping makes surprise visit to Wuhan

The Age Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Starkly illustrating the global east-to-west spread of the new coronavirus, Italy has begun an extraordinary, sweeping lockdown while in China, the diminishing threat prompted the President to visit Wuhan and declare: "We will certainly defeat this epidemic."
News video: Coronavirus: The hidden impact

Coronavirus: The hidden impact 09:00

 Globally, more than 82,000 people in more than 50 countries are now infected with the coronavirus. Close to 2,800 have died, mostly in China’s central Hubei province. While countries battle to control the outbreak, the World Health Organisation has warned it will be ‘fatal’ for any country to...

Worried Thai locals use toothpicks and cotton buds to avoid touching lift buttons amid coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Worried Thai locals use toothpicks and cotton buds to avoid touching lift buttons amid coronavirus outbreak

Concerned Thais are taking increasingly bizarre steps to protect themselves from the coronavirus - even using toothpicks to press lift buttons. Pictures show that many offices and apartment blocks..

Coronavirus: China says no new cases in 10 days in Hubei, excluding Wuhan [Video]

Coronavirus: China says no new cases in 10 days in Hubei, excluding Wuhan

Chinese authorities provided an update on the Coronavirus pandemic, which is believed to have originated in the country's Wuhan city. Mi Feng, spokesperson for China's National Health Commission said..

Coronavirus updates LIVE: NSW records more cases as Xi Jinping makes surprise visit to Wuhan

Starkly illustrating the global east-to-west spread of the new coronavirus, Italy has begun an extraordinary, sweeping lockdown while in China, the diminishing...
Coronavirus in NZ: Health officials' latest update on cases

Coronavirus in NZ: Health officials' latest update on casesThere are three more cases of coronavirus in Wellington and Dunedin.Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed the new cases were in Wellington...
