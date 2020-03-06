Global  

Chuck Norris celebrates his 80th birthday today

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Chuck Norris, famous martial arts master turned movie and TV star is celebrating his 80th birthday.
News video: Birthday Boy Chuck Norris' most successful movies

Birthday Boy Chuck Norris' most successful movies 01:16

 The acting legend turns 80 today! And we're checking out his most successful movies.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Happy Birthday, Shaq! [Video]Happy Birthday, Shaq!

Happy Birthday, Shaq! Shaquille Rashaun O'Neal turns 48 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the athlete turned sports analyst. 1. He was already over six feet tall when he was just 10..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:54Published

Birthday Bunch 3/6/20 [Video]Birthday Bunch 3/6/20

Happy Birthday to those celebrating today!

Credit: WCBIPublished

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Chuck Norris celebrates his 80th birthday today https://t.co/2E58VXuAIZ 3 minutes ago

pmbrown1948

Pops1948 RT @abc13houston: Chuck Norris doesn't celebrate his 80th birthday. The number 80 celebrates because it's Chuck Norris. Here's a look back… 30 minutes ago

ScottySacam97

Scotty Cameron🌹🇺🇸 Wait Chuck Norris is 80? My God he looks younger than Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, Donald Trump, Ian… https://t.co/uiBx8Seovw 1 hour ago

flowersoffate

❌barbara allison⭐️⭐️⭐️❌ RT @PolitiBunny: VIP >> ‘Superman wears Chuck Norris underwear’: Twitter celebrates #ChuckNorris’ 80th birthday as only the social media gi… 1 hour ago

Cipherhoodlum

CoinHodl 🌍🌏🌎 Chuck Norris does not celebrate 80th birthday! 80th Birthday celebrates Chuck Norris! https://t.co/wjFkWF0eXm 1 hour ago

SorellaTorta

Ne m'embrassez pas 😷 RT @BrianFaughnan: Chuck Norris celebrates his 80th birthday today, because the Grim Reaper is as afraid of him as everyone else. 2 hours ago

BrianFaughnan

Brian Faughnan Chuck Norris celebrates his 80th birthday today, because the Grim Reaper is as afraid of him as everyone else. 2 hours ago

abc13houston

ABC13 Houston Chuck Norris doesn't celebrate his 80th birthday. The number 80 celebrates because it's Chuck Norris. Here's a look… https://t.co/jzktkyp1i3 2 hours ago

