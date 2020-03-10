Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Rare white giraffes killed by poachers in Kenya

Rare white giraffes killed by poachers in Kenya

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
White giraffes are a rare sight in conservation parks in Kenya, but a mother and calf first spotted in 2017 had become a symbol of hope for the species. Now they have been found dead, presumably shot by poachers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Rare white giraffes slaughtered by poachers in Kenya

Kenya’s only white female giraffe and her calf have been killed by poachers, officials confirmed Tuesday.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •BBC News

Tweets about this

FrankBullitt39

FRANK BULLITT RT @Hakicat: Rare white giraffes killed by poachers in Kenya https://t.co/uycAPjkOnj 5 seconds ago

AnnBueklev

Ann Monica J. Bueklev RT @BBCNews: Rare white giraffes killed by poachers in Kenya https://t.co/uNTZtmaHWZ 5 seconds ago

TioKauma

Stephen Tio Kauma RT @samuelsejjaaka: What cruelty is this?! 🥵🥵🥵😡😡😡 Rare white giraffes killed by poachers at Kenyan wildlife sanctuary https://t.co/fQJNmr… 7 seconds ago

BenonGowa

Benon M. Gowa RT @CNN: Community members found two rare white giraffes in a skeletal state in Garissa County, Kenya, after poachers killed the mother and… 17 seconds ago

ls1228

Lisa Swartz 👱🏻‍♀️🍷 #GirlsGoneWine Rare white giraffes — a mother and her calf — killed by poachers at Kenyan wildlife sanctuary | KTLA https://t.co/6xzrk3w99l 21 seconds ago

Chickesh

Adriana Chickesh RT @alfonslopeztena: Two extremely rare white giraffes have been killed by poachers in Garissa County, north-eastern Kenya. Rangers had fou… 25 seconds ago

HenryJo51615828

Henryjones........ Rare white giraffes killed by poachers in Kenya https://t.co/MjT99dfStC #SmartNews 35 seconds ago

NewExpressNews

NewExpressNews Rare white giraffes killed by poachers in Kenya https://t.co/wTMxRovQyb https://t.co/RPINlEjTCP 37 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.