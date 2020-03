Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Former Los Angeles Sparks general manager Penny Toler is suing the WNBA team saying she was fired for raising complaints about inappropriate sexual relationships involving the team president and a managing partner, not for using a racial slur. The Sparks say Toler was fired on Oct. 4 following a profanity-laced postgame tirade that included using […] 👓 View full article