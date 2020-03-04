Global  

Judge approves recount of Dallas County Super Tuesday votes

Seattle Times Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas County will recount ballots from Super Tuesday voters in the 2020 primary after discovering 44 thumb drives containing ballots were not included in the final results. State District Judge Emily Tobolowsky approved the request Tuesday to manually recount the votes. The error affected about 7,000 ballots in Dallas County, which had […]
 An administrator is filing for a recount after voters were impacted in the city.

