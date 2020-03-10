Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Flu and coronavirus: Similar symptoms, different fears

Flu and coronavirus: Similar symptoms, different fears

Seattle Times Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Is it the flu, a cold or the new coronavirus? Patients and doctors alike are parsing signs of illness to figure out who needs what tests or care and how worried they should be. “You have three different major viruses floating around at the same time,” causing somewhat similar symptoms — but different levels of […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Symptoms: Coronavirus, cold, or flu?

Symptoms: Coronavirus, cold, or flu? 00:54

 Here's a breakdown of the differences between cold, flu, and coronavirus symptoms.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

How to Know If You Should Be Tested for Coronavirus [Video]How to Know If You Should Be Tested for Coronavirus

How to Know If You Should Be Tested for Coronavirus As of March 12, the coronavirus has now infected over 130,000 people and killed 4,700 worldwide. The symptoms of COVID-19 can be similar to those of..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published

Coronavirus: Symptoms And Who Is At Risk [Video]Coronavirus: Symptoms And Who Is At Risk

80% of COVID-19 cases are considered mild, according to Business Insider. However, nearly 99% COVID-19 patients experience the same symptoms. The symptoms are mainly a fever, a dry cough, and fatigue..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: What tests should you get done?

Even though the symptoms are similar to that of a cold or the flu, coronavirus is a "novel" strain, and hence, the testing is also different. The testing usually...
IndiaTimes

Understanding difference between flu and coronavirus

CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook joined CBSN to discuss the similarities and differences between coronavirus and the flu, explain the most...
CBS News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.