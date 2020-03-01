Gold Coast university campus to close after coronavirus case

Carly Madsen Southern Cross University has closed its Gold Coast and Lismore campus’ today after a staff member tested positive… https://t.co/Fx9es8LXsb 12 minutes ago Matt Dennien Southern Cross University will close its Gold Coast and Lismore campuses for the day after a Philippines-based staf… https://t.co/tYGBZ3zuOB 34 minutes ago PinoyAkoBlog RT @felipesalvosa: “Southern Cross University will close its Gold Coast and Lismore campuses for the day on Wednesday after a Philippines-b… 41 minutes ago Felipe Salvosa II⁷ “Southern Cross University will close its Gold Coast and Lismore campuses for the day on Wednesday after a Philippi… https://t.co/9YQ4nhKMir 43 minutes ago Musca vetustissima Southern Cross University will close its Lismore campus in northern NSW and its Gold Coast campus in Queensland aft… https://t.co/V7GYtpgaEC 1 hour ago Jordan Bissell RT @stuartlayt: A man with a confirmed case of coronavirus went to UQ's St Lucia campus at least 2 times last week while "unknowingly infe… 1 hour ago Stuart Layt A man with a confirmed case of coronavirus went to UQ's St Lucia campus at least 2 times last week while "unknowin… https://t.co/IF2t7Tmzgw 1 hour ago Sean Dunsford RT @brisbanetimes: Gold Coast uni campus to close; infectious UQ student attended St Lucia campus https://t.co/noKrxV3gGh 2 hours ago