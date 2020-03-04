Global  

AP VoteCast: A look at voters in Missouri and Mississippi

Seattle Times Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press is surveying voters in three of the six states holding Democratic presidential contests on Tuesday. Here’s a snapshot of voters in Missouri and Mississippi — who they are and what matters to them — based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at […]
News video: Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries

Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries 01:21

 Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries Based on exit polls conducted by Edison Media Research, the former vice president was projected as the winner of the six state primary day. Michigan was the biggest prize of the day with 125 delegates up for grabs. While Michigan...

