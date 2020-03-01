Global  

Gold Coast university campus to close after coronavirus case

The Age Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
A Southern Cross University staff member tested positive after attending workshops at two campuses. Authorities are tracing 45 people who came into close contact.
Coronarivus case confirmed at University of Sussex

A SECOND person at the University of Sussex has been confirmed as having coronavirus and is self-isolating off campus.
The Argus

StephKizimchuk

Dr Steph Kizimchuk Concerning: Gold Coast university campus to close after coronavirus case https://t.co/t0ck1Cg8Wy #university… https://t.co/DdAL6SKh2q 1 hour ago

PeterDoherty7

Peter Doherty RT @Carly_Madsen: Southern Cross University has closed its Gold Coast and Lismore campus’ today after a staff member tested positive for co… 1 hour ago

adamspong

🌈Sorgan🦄spong💖 Yoda planet🧩 Squee❤Australia 🏳 RT @Mvetustissima: Southern Cross University will close its Lismore campus in northern NSW and its Gold Coast campus in Queensland after a… 3 hours ago

Carly_Madsen

Carly Madsen Southern Cross University has closed its Gold Coast and Lismore campus’ today after a staff member tested positive… https://t.co/Fx9es8LXsb 4 hours ago

mattdennien

Matt Dennien Southern Cross University will close its Gold Coast and Lismore campuses for the day after a Philippines-based staf… https://t.co/tYGBZ3zuOB 4 hours ago

PinoyAkoBlog

PinoyAkoBlog RT @felipesalvosa: “Southern Cross University will close its Gold Coast and Lismore campuses for the day on Wednesday after a Philippines-b… 4 hours ago

felipesalvosa

Felipe Salvosa II⁷ “Southern Cross University will close its Gold Coast and Lismore campuses for the day on Wednesday after a Philippi… https://t.co/9YQ4nhKMir 4 hours ago

Mvetustissima

Musca vetustissima Southern Cross University will close its Lismore campus in northern NSW and its Gold Coast campus in Queensland aft… https://t.co/V7GYtpgaEC 5 hours ago

