Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > HIV > 'London Patient', the second-ever person to be cured from HIV, reveals identity

'London Patient', the second-ever person to be cured from HIV, reveals identity

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
After receiving an unconventional treatment for cancer, Adam Castillejo was declared HIV-free last year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Researchers Say A 2nd Person Has Been Cured Of HIV

Researchers Say A 2nd Person Has Been Cured Of HIV 01:32

 The London patient has been in remission for 30 months since receiving a stem cell transplant from a donor with an HIV-resistant gene.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

‘London Patient’ Reveals Identity After Becoming World’s Second Person Cured of HIV - Photo


RIA Nov. Also reported by •NYTimes.com

HIV patient Adam Castillejo who was second in world to be cleared reveals identity

HIV patient Adam Castillejo who was second in world to be cleared reveals identityAdam Castillejo, 40, achieved "sustained remission" from HIV after being treated at Hammersmith Hospital
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy 'London Patient', the second-ever person to be cured from HIV, reveals identity https://t.co/7nzkUUejig https://t.co/IRDXESFt3V 1 minute ago

danielamolinam

Daniela RT @OMGFacts: "A patient previously diagnosed with HIV-1, known as “the London patient,” appears to have no active viral infection in their… 3 minutes ago

deibyssoares

deibyssoares RT @apoorva_nyc: A year ago, I had the immense privilege to break news about the second person ever to be cured of #HIV. A few months ago,… 19 minutes ago

repairrestores1

Michelle Nappi RT @NYDailyNews: The second person ever to be cured of HIV has stepped out of the shadows. “This is a unique position to be in, a unique a… 35 minutes ago

VichusSmith

Ken Jr 'London Patient', the second-ever person to be cured from HIV, reveals identity https://t.co/GBRlpTrLTc via @usatoday 1 hour ago

NYDailyNews

New York Daily News The second person ever to be cured of HIV has stepped out of the shadows. “This is a unique position to be in, a u… https://t.co/38mIoSlDQw 1 hour ago

PANinBC

PANinBC Researchers announced that the London patient—the second person ever to be cured of #HIV with a bone-marrow transpl… https://t.co/wzTvbOMf4w 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.