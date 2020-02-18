Global  

AP Source: Cavs, Bickerstaff agree to multi-year contract

Seattle Times Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers and coach J.B. Bickerstaff have agreed to terms on a multi-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Bickerstaff took over the Cavs when former Michigan coach John Beilein suddenly resigned last month. The team is expected to announce the deal before its […]
