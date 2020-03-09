Leipzig beats Tottenham to reach Champions League quarters

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Marcel Sabitzer scored twice as Leipzig beat Tottenham 3-0 on Tuesday, sending the Champions League’s youngest coach and club into the quarterfinals. Sabitzer’s first-half goals helped give Leipzig a 4-0 win on aggregate and deepened the gloom over Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham, which hasn’t won a game in nearly a month. Tottenham […]



