Leipzig beats Tottenham to reach Champions League quarters

Seattle Times Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Marcel Sabitzer scored twice as Leipzig beat Tottenham 3-0 on Tuesday, sending the Champions League’s youngest coach and club into the quarterfinals. Sabitzer’s first-half goals helped give Leipzig a 4-0 win on aggregate and deepened the gloom over Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham, which hasn’t won a game in nearly a month. Tottenham […]
News video: Leipzig coach happy that there will be fans present for the game.

Leipzig coach happy that there will be fans present for the game. 01:29

 RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelmann says that having the club's fans at their Champions League match against Tottenham will spur them on

We will give absolutely everything against Leipzig, says Tottenham's Mourinho

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says his side have nothing to lose in their Champions League match against RB Leipzig

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says his side have nothing to lose in their Champions League match against RB Leipzig

Jose Mourinho: Bergwijn unlikely to play this season [Video]Jose Mourinho: Bergwijn unlikely to play this season

Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho does not expect Steven Bergwijn to play again this season as the club's injury crisis continues to escalate. The Dutch winger suffered a sprained ankle during Saturday’s..

Leipzig beats Tottenham to reach Champions League quarters

Leipzig beats Tottenham to reach Champions League quarters
Leipzig has beaten Tottenham 3-0 in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 matchup to win 4-0 on aggregate
FOX Sports

Sloppy Tottenham dumped out of Champions League after Leipzig bruising

Tottenham have been knocked out of the Champions League after being well-beaten 3-0 by RB Leipzig in the second leg of their last 16 tie
Team Talk

