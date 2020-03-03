Global  

Big Ten tourney challenge gives Pitino, Gophers last chance

Seattle Times Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — All those late-game lapses over the past month pushed Minnesota way off the NCAA Tournament bubble, forcing the Gophers to win five games in five days this week just to get in. This last-chance challenge at the Big Ten Tournament stretches beyond a postseason bid, too. Star sophomore Daniel Oturu has developed […]
Recent related news from verified sources

FOX Sports

Nebraska, Indiana meet in Big Ten tourney

Nebraska is set to face off against Indiana in the opening round of the Big Ten tourney
FOX Sports

