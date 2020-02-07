Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Artist Anthony Lister charged with sexually assaulting art students, tattooing without consent

Artist Anthony Lister charged with sexually assaulting art students, tattooing without consent

Sydney Morning Herald Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Australian contemporary artist Anthony Lister has been arrested and charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted four different women and tattooed one of them without her consent.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lust for Life movie (1956) Kirk Douglas, Anthony Quinn, James Donald [Video]Lust for Life movie (1956) Kirk Douglas, Anthony Quinn, James Donald

Lust for Life movie trailer (1956) Plot synopsis: Vibrant orange sunflowers. Rippling yellow grain. Trees bursting with white bloom. "The pictures come to me as in a dream," Vincent Van Gogh said. A..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 03:03Published


Tweets about this

bridgetcormack

Bridget Cormack RT @ashleighbwilson: Street artist Anthony Lister charged with drugging and raping four women — including three art students — as well as t… 2 minutes ago

SpudBenBean

💧Denise C RT @abcsydney: Artist charged with sexual assault of four women and tattooing one without consent https://t.co/jJsKC5ceeU 3 minutes ago

jessradio

Jess Hill RT @ginarush: Anthony Lister has been arrested and charged after he allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted multiple women, including tatt… 3 minutes ago

lilbabycheeki

courtney haynes 🇦🇺 RT @abcnews: Artist charged with sexual assault of four women and tattooing one without consent https://t.co/IpJ1fL8w5W 10 minutes ago

RobMax4

Robert Maxwell Artist charged with sexual assault of four women and tattooing one without consent https://t.co/z3dzJKXCxR via @ABCNews 15 minutes ago

abcsydney

ABC Sydney Artist charged with sexual assault of four women and tattooing one without consent https://t.co/jJsKC5ceeU 17 minutes ago

Dream_Brother_

Christopher Johnson Anthony Lister charged with sexual assault, tattooing without consent https://t.co/49R58RyOfx 17 minutes ago

abcnews

ABC News Artist charged with sexual assault of four women and tattooing one without consent https://t.co/IpJ1fL8w5W 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.