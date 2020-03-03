Global  

UK health minister tests positive for coronavirus

BBC News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Nadine Dorries says she is self-isolating at home and is now one of 382 cases in the UK.
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Pa. Coronavirus Cases Up To Six, State Prepared For More Positive Tests

Pa. Coronavirus Cases Up To Six, State Prepared For More Positive Tests 01:21

 The State Department of Health is prepared for more positive Coronavirus tests in the coming weeks, KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: UK Health minister Nadine Dorries tests positive

Coronavirus: UK Health minister Nadine Dorries tests positiveBritain's junior health minister has tested positive for coronavirus, days after attending an event alongside British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Nadine...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldNews24Gloucestershire EchoNYTimes.comBelfast TelegraphReutersDaily Record

What is the real size of the coronavirus epidemic in Iran?

What is the real size of the coronavirus epidemic in Iran?Paris (AFP) March 1, 2020 International experts are questioning the scale of the new coronavirus epidemic in Iran, where the official death toll is second...
Terra Daily Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphReutersWorldNews

Tweets about this

MK02774

Melike Kaplan🇹🇷🧕🖋🖌 RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: British Health Minister tests positive for coronavirus 2 seconds ago

ACEL84

Elias Açaf 🇱🇧 #BREAKING: British Health Minister tests positive for #coronavirus. #Corona #CoronaVirusUpdate #COVID19 #COVID2019uk #Covid_19 2 seconds ago

iftulfira

عريڤ لوطڤي RT @KKMPutrajaya: British Health Minister Nadine Dorries tests positive for #COVIDー19 #UK has recorded 382 cases so far with six deaths.… 5 seconds ago

hornnews24

hornnews24 Coronavirus: UK Health minister Nadine Dorries tests positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/uEpNiPtMUU https://t.co/rvdHqNkuUQ 21 seconds ago

irevieu

ireviewthings Coronavirus: Health minister Nadine Dorries tests positive https://t.co/TkE5kQRShk 21 seconds ago

TeeMichelle57

TeeMichelle Coronavirus: Health minister Nadine Dorries tests positive https://t.co/wivZT8N71g #SmartNews 48 seconds ago

