Dark Mofo cancelled over coronavirus fears

The Age Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Organisers have said a last-minute cancellation would cost them millions of dollars and likely "end the event permanently".
Alexand78932607

Alex/Tom Barclay, Adelaide Australia RT @9NewsAUS: Tasmania's iconic music and arts festival Dark Mofo has been CANCELLED over coronavirus fears. #9News https://t.co/tDk89h59Ic 32 minutes ago

travelinsreview

Travel Insurance Review Coronavirus: PM imposes Italy travel ban, UK health minister tests positive, Dark Mofo cancelled, Coachella delayed… https://t.co/SJArX5wRLf 2 hours ago

alextok_84

actuallyalex RT @TheFeedSBS: MONA owner David Walsh says he’s “killing” the festival this year #DarkMofo #TheFeedSBS https://t.co/ouQLVwq5ig 2 hours ago

MiddleRinger

Kx Jx RT @JoshButler: statement from MONA owner David Walsh - "I’d rather be a rich coward than a poor hero. I’m pouring cold water on Dark Mofo… 2 hours ago

TheFeedSBS

The Feed SBS MONA owner David Walsh says he’s “killing” the festival this year #DarkMofo #TheFeedSBS https://t.co/ouQLVwq5ig 3 hours ago

Chris_E_Qld_Au

Chris Eastaughffe RT @australian: #Coronavirus updates: Britain’s health minister has been diagnosed with #COVID-19, a second Melbourne school is shut and Ho… 3 hours ago

CIMnews

CIM business events Dark Mofo cancelled over coronavirus fears - https://t.co/PYfPCTeeNg https://t.co/8sdHPyFmY8 3 hours ago

TheWatc65808911

TheWatcher “The Dark Mofo festival in Tasmania has been cancelled over coronavirus fears.” https://t.co/UW9Mg5wLwf 3 hours ago

