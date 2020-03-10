Global  

Coronavirus: Health minister Nadine Dorries tests positive

BBC News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Nadine Dorries is self-isolating at home and she is now one of 382 cases in the UK.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Health minister is first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus

Health minister is first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus 01:08

 Health minister Nadine Dorries has become the first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus.The Conservative MP confirmed she was self-isolating after testing positive, while officials were working to identify how she came into contact with the virus. In a statement on Tuesday evening, Ms Dorries said:...

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: UK Health minister Nadine Dorries tests positive

Coronavirus: UK Health minister Nadine Dorries tests positiveBritain's junior health minister has tested positive for coronavirus, days after attending an event alongside British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Nadine...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Staffordshire NewsletterThe AgeBBC NewsFXstreet.com

Nadine Dorries tests positive for coronavirus as English Health Minister put in isolation

Nadine Dorries tests positive for coronavirus as English Health Minister put in isolationThe Tory MP is believed to have met "hundreds of people" in parliament in the past week and attended a reception hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Daily Record Also reported by •BBC NewsReutersFXstreet.comCambridge News

Tweets about this

FredKenya254

Fred RT @BBCBreaking: Health minister Nadine Dorries says she has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating https://t.co/79GYWaeJDb 3 seconds ago

adancabdulle

Adam RT @jaketapper: Coronavirus: UK Health minister Nadine Dorries tests positive for COVID-19 | Politics News | Sky News https://t.co/YCsBRwv5… 3 seconds ago

Veronic20403526

Veronica RT @girlsreallyrule: BREAKING: UK Health minister Nadine Dorries tests positive for coronavirus, will self-quarantine. #CoronavirusOutbreak… 3 seconds ago

KangarooCaught

Rajan Naidu RT @KangarooCaught: Coronavirus: Health minister Nadine Dorries tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/G1BN95WtBr 5 seconds ago

cshenmei

Char 🌱 RT @sumishanaidu: #Coronavirus: UK’s Health minister Nadine Dorries tests positive for #COVID19 https://t.co/um2Cf5s5VD 6 seconds ago

PaulaSWard1

Paula S Ward RT @Charles_HRH: Health minister Nadine Dorries has become the first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus, and has been downgraded to unheal… 6 seconds ago

Karenj2601

Karen jamieson RT @Steven_Swinford: EXCLUSIVE Nadine Dorries, a health minister, has become first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus She has been in We… 6 seconds ago

LaSa78741

Wash Your Hands RT @RVAwonk: Yikes. UK Health Minister Nadine Dorries has tested positive for #coronavirus. She reportedly fell ill on Friday and has been… 8 seconds ago

