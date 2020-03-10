Coronavirus: Health minister Nadine Dorries tests positive

Health minister Nadine Dorries has become the first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus.The Conservative MP confirmed she was self-isolating after testing positive, while officials were working to identify how she came into contact with the virus. In a statement on Tuesday evening, Ms Dorries said:...
The Tory MP is believed to have met "hundreds of people" in parliament in the past week and attended a reception hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Daily Record Also reported by •BBC News •Reuters •FXstreet.com •Cambridge News
