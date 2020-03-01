Global  

Taliban prisoner swap begins as part of Afghan peace talks

BBC News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani agrees to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners as negotiations begin.
News video: Afghanistan-Taliban talks at risk as unrest continues

Afghanistan-Taliban talks at risk as unrest continues 02:48

 There have been nearly 80 attacks in Afghanistan since the US and the Taliban signed a peace deal a week ago.

‘Prisoner release can’t be a pre-condition’: Ashraf Ghani on US-Taliban deal [Video]‘Prisoner release can’t be a pre-condition’: Ashraf Ghani on US-Taliban deal

Days after US and Taliban signed a peace deal, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has raised an objection to the prisoner release clause. Addressing a press conference, Ghani said that no commitment has..

President Ghani rejects peace deal's prisoner swap with Taliban [Video]President Ghani rejects peace deal's prisoner swap with Taliban

Government never committed to set free 5,000 Taliban prisoners as a precondition for talks with the group, says Ghani.

Afghan conflict: Clashes shatter partial truce after US deal

Fighting resumes as a row over a prisoner swap casts doubt on peace talks agreed under a US deal.
Afghan President Ghani to issue decree on Taliban prisoner release this week

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will issue a decree for at least 1,000 Taliban prisoners to be released this week, five official sources said on Monday, paving the...
