US, Canadian jets intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft

Hindu Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The Russian aircraft entered and remained in the air defense identification zone, a security perimeter in international airspace, for about four hours
RAF fighter jets see off Russian military aircraft in Scotland

Six RAF fighter jets were scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft on Saturday after they tried to enter British airspace, the Ministry of Defence has said.
Belfast Telegraph

Canadian and U.S. jets intercept, escort Russian planes north of Alaska

U.S. and Canadian aircraft intercepted and escorted two Russian jets that flew over the Beaufort Sea near the Alaska coastline, military officials said Tuesday.
CTV News


mgkwk

かもねぎ RT @CNN: US F-22 stealth jets and Canadian CF-18 fighters intercepted two Russian reconnaissance aircraft while they were flying off the Al… 1 minute ago

femo520

Oluwafemi RT @DonKlericuzio: US F-22 Raptor stealth jets and Canadian CF-18 fighters intercepted two Russian reconnaissance aircraft while they were… 3 minutes ago

mortgageconsult

Pam #Resist RT @silverncopper: US and Canadian jets intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft off Alaska - CNNPolitics https://t.co/Dbwg1pBNRi 8 minutes ago

rCanadianForces

r/CanadianForces US and Canadian jets intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft off Alaska https://t.co/YWmr6AHECH https://t.co/tzgjxv6dWE 9 minutes ago

silverncopper

Antonia Cabral " Resister" Vote Blue No Matter Who US and Canadian jets intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft off Alaska - CNNPolitics https://t.co/Dbwg1pBNRi 9 minutes ago

TammyChabot

Tammy M.🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 RT @JoeFreedomLove: US and Canadian jets intercepted Russian reconnaissance planes near Alaska #SmartNews https://t.co/MZodAf4YGk 11 minutes ago

kurganonlyone

Kenneth Jones RT @STEPHANIEHOEPP6: Wtf. Corona is not enough to contend with, WW3 next? What possible reason would they be doing this over and over? And… 14 minutes ago

TinaHerig

Tina⭐⭐⭐ Text TRUMP To 88022🇺🇸🙏 RT @Livid2point0: US and Canadian jets intercepted Russian reconnaissance planes near Alaska - Business Insider https://t.co/DQhyGGXCo5 16 minutes ago

