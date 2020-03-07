US, Canadian jets intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft

かもねぎ RT @CNN: US F-22 stealth jets and Canadian CF-18 fighters intercepted two Russian reconnaissance aircraft while they were flying off the Al… 1 minute ago

Oluwafemi RT @DonKlericuzio: US F-22 Raptor stealth jets and Canadian CF-18 fighters intercepted two Russian reconnaissance aircraft while they were… 3 minutes ago

Pam #Resist RT @silverncopper: US and Canadian jets intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft off Alaska - CNNPolitics https://t.co/Dbwg1pBNRi 8 minutes ago

r/CanadianForces US and Canadian jets intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft off Alaska https://t.co/YWmr6AHECH https://t.co/tzgjxv6dWE 9 minutes ago

Antonia Cabral " Resister" Vote Blue No Matter Who US and Canadian jets intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft off Alaska - CNNPolitics https://t.co/Dbwg1pBNRi 9 minutes ago

Tammy M.🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 RT @JoeFreedomLove: US and Canadian jets intercepted Russian reconnaissance planes near Alaska #SmartNews https://t.co/MZodAf4YGk 11 minutes ago

Kenneth Jones RT @STEPHANIEHOEPP6: Wtf. Corona is not enough to contend with, WW3 next? What possible reason would they be doing this over and over? And… 14 minutes ago