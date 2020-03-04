Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Australia to extend coronavirus travel ban to Italy, Scott Morrison announces

Australia to extend coronavirus travel ban to Italy, Scott Morrison announces

SBS Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Australia will place a travel ban on Italian visitors from 6pm on Wednesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Italy in lockdown as coronavirus restrictions extended nationwide

Italy in lockdown as coronavirus restrictions extended nationwide 00:55

 Italy extended coronavirus travel restrictions previously limited to the country’s north to the whole country on Tuesday, with soldiers and police enforcing bans. Some 9,172 people have been infected with Covid-19 in Italy, with 463 deaths, and there is a growing sense that the numbers will only...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

US Military On Coronavirus Spread: No Troops Will Travel To Italy, South Korea [Video]US Military On Coronavirus Spread: No Troops Will Travel To Italy, South Korea

Faced with coronavirus outbreaks across the globe, the US Army is now restricting travel to and from Italy and South Korea. According to Reuters, it will also prohibit ban troops from participating in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Trump vs. The World: Coronavirus Edition [Video]Trump vs. The World: Coronavirus Edition

The difference between how world leaders and President Donald Trump have responded to the Coronavirus outbreak couldn’t be more different.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus latest: Japan reports biggest one-day infection spike

Japan has confirmed 59 new cases of COVID-19, the country's largest daily figure since the outbreak began. Meanwhile, Australia extended its travel ban for...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Brisbane TimesSBS

Coronavirus travel ban in Australia: Chinese student spends A$20,000 to get to class

Karen Ji spent 16 days in Bangkok to get around Australia's ban on arrivals from mainland China.
BBC News Also reported by •The AgeSBS

Tweets about this

AUSBATTERYGRAD1

AUSBATTERYGRADUATE RT @SBSNews: #Breaking Australia will place a travel ban on Italian visitors from 6pm on Wednesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has annou… 17 seconds ago

comonharry

kevin Stuchlik Australia to extend coronavirus travel ban to Italy, Scott Morrison announces https://t.co/za3ndDbKbx via @SBSNews 25 minutes ago

sinusetaki

Asaeli Sinusetaki Australia to extend coronavirus travel ban to Italy, Scott Morrison announces https://t.co/OvuAXVPIaY via @SBSNews 32 minutes ago

steinberggraham

Graham Steinberg Australia to extend coronavirus travel ban to Italy, Scott Morrison announces https://t.co/j4n61x1r3D via @SBSNews… https://t.co/hTMfnGSeEM 46 minutes ago

Plaid_Morrison

Plaid Scott Morrison Today, I addressed the concerns of the rapidly spreading #COVID19 to the people of Australia. The travel ban for Au… https://t.co/fRPLoANCu2 53 minutes ago

HBVisaMigration

Heenan & Browne Visa and Migration Services #NEWSFLASH - Australia to extend coronavirus travel ban to Italy, Scott Morrison announces. https://t.co/dHEJUgLPtR 1 hour ago

JohnP1752

JohnP Australia to extend coronavirus travel ban to Italy, Scott Morrison announces https://t.co/bejRZWzwh6 1 hour ago

StableDoorz

Adam Mant Australia to extend coronavirus travel ban to Italy, Scott Morrison announces https://t.co/lX7tPkhv3P Too little, t… https://t.co/QsJx4OK951 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.