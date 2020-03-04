Global  

UN backs US-Taliban peace deal in Afghanistan

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The freshly-inked peace deal is supposed to pave the way for US troop withdrawal and intra-Afghan talks. But the political situation on the ground remains tense, despite a key government concession.
Afghanistan-Taliban talks at risk as unrest continues [Video]Afghanistan-Taliban talks at risk as unrest continues

There have been nearly 80 attacks in Afghanistan since the US and the Taliban signed a peace deal a week ago.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:48Published

Will Goodwin discusses Trump's deal with the Taliban and the future of Pete Buttigieg [Video]Will Goodwin discusses Trump's deal with the Taliban and the future of Pete Buttigieg

The Trump administration has agreed to a deal with Taliban insurgents that includes a timeline for a phased withdrawal of all U.S. and NATO troops from Afghanistan. Will this peace deal hold? Director..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 05:38Published


Rival Afghan leaders each declare themselves president, threatening peace deal

Afghanistan's rival leaders were each sworn in as president in separate ceremonies on Monday, throwing plans for negotiations with the Taliban into chaos and...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Seattle Times

US-Taliban Deal: First Step On A Long Road To Peace – Analysis

By Réjeanne Lacroix Afghanistan is a country saddled with political and national security issues due to forty years of constant war, often shaped by foreign...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Seattle TimesIndiaTimes

fj_newman

FJ Newman RT @dwnews: The UN Security Council unanimously backed a US-led resolution on the recently signed peace deal between the country and the Af… 2 hours ago

dwnews

DW News The UN Security Council unanimously backed a US-led resolution on the recently signed peace deal between the countr… https://t.co/CryQ7kh6i2 3 hours ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica UN backs US-Taliban peace deal in Afghanistan: The freshly inked peace deal is supposed to pave… https://t.co/1Jy2t2uiCa 3 hours ago

disabledsenior

Disabled Senior UN unanimously backs US-Taliban peace deal for Afghanistan - https://t.co/rniLQQAXNJ 4 hours ago

WTOP

WTOP United States wins unanimous U.N. Security Council backing for ambitious peace deal with the Taliban aimed at endin… https://t.co/5gxZzyrj6d 4 hours ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 UN unanimously backs US-Taliban peace deal for Afghanistan https://t.co/ogZE0SEj1W via @WashTimes 4 hours ago

TheDailyUsNews

TheDailyUSNews.com UN unanimously backs US-Taliban peace deal for Afghanistan - https://t.co/8dL2g9dmqC - … https://t.co/X55K06VWE7 4 hours ago

OmarGhafoorzai

Omar Ghafoorzai UN unanimously backs US-Taliban peace deal for #Afghanistan - The Washington Post https://t.co/AFLcvWhyrC 4 hours ago

