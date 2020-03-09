Global  

UK health minister tests positive for coronavirus

Hindu Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The Times reported that she had been in touch with hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Coronavirus: Union Health Minister chairs meet with Delhi CM & Delhi L-G | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: Union Health Minister chairs meet with Delhi CM & Delhi L-G | Oneindia News

Israel to Require Quarantine for All Entering the Country [Video]Israel to Require Quarantine for All Entering the Country

The 14-day quarantine was announced by the country's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus [Video]Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

Health minister Nadine Dorries has become the first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus, and is now self-isolating after meetings at Westminster and Downing Street last week. Ahead of the budget..

Nadine Dorries confirms coronavirus diagnosis after health minister tests positive

Nadine Dorries confirms coronavirus diagnosis after health minister tests positiveHealth minister Nadine Dorries said in a statement to the BBC: "I can confirm I have tested positive for coronavirus."
Tamworth Herald

News24.com | WATCH | UK cabinet meeting arrivals after health minister tests positive

British MPs arrive for a cabinet meeting with Boris Johnson in Downing Street the morning after it was announced British health minister Nadine Dorries has...
News24

