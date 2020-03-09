UK health minister tests positive for coronavirus

The Times reported that she had been in touch with hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson



Recent related videos from verified sources Israel to Require Quarantine for All Entering the Country The 14-day quarantine was announced by the country's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published now Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Health minister Nadine Dorries has become the first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus, and is now self-isolating after meetings at Westminster and Downing Street last week. Ahead of the budget.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 02:48Published 42 minutes ago

Recent related news from verified sources Nadine Dorries confirms coronavirus diagnosis after health minister tests positive Health minister Nadine Dorries said in a statement to the BBC: "I can confirm I have tested positive for coronavirus."

Tamworth Herald 6 hours ago



News24.com | WATCH | UK cabinet meeting arrivals after health minister tests positive British MPs arrive for a cabinet meeting with Boris Johnson in Downing Street the morning after it was announced British health minister Nadine Dorries has...

News24 2 hours ago



