Coronavirus brings a new legislative push for paid sick Leave

Seattle Times Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Democrats introduce a measure they hope will find bipartisan support, and a new study explores the economic effects of sick-leave mandates.
coronavirus and sick leave

Concerns about COVID-19 and sick leave

Concerns about COVID-19 and sick leave

China implements new restrictions in Hubei province

WUHAN, CHINA — Beijing has now tightened restrictions across Hubei province amid the growing threat of the Wuhan virus. Residents of Hubei province have been ordered to stay at home and aren't..

Coronavirus Brings a New Legislative Push for Paid Sick Leave

Democrats introduce a measure they hope will find bipartisan support, and a new study explores the economic effects of sick-leave mandates.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Deutsche Welle Reuters

Paid sick leave could help prevent the spread of coronavirus — but 18 states have barred local governments from implementing it

Paid sick leave could help prevent the spread of coronavirus — but 18 states have barred local governments from implementing it· Paid sick leave has generated huge attention over the past week as more cases of coronavirus are diagnosed in the US. · But 25% of American workers — or...
Business Insider Also reported by •USATODAY.com

mansfieldkimbro

mansfieldkimbro Coronavirus Brings a New Legislative Push for Paid Sick Leave https://t.co/GHSwMtyz3I 16 minutes ago

LeannLedford3

Leann Ledford 🐝 RT @seattletimes: The U.S. is one of the only rich countries not requiring employers to give workers paid time off when they’re sick. It ha… 24 minutes ago

flyingschu

Stu Pidaso This is a lie. California Employers are required to give 6 days a year sick pay. https://t.co/MMiajLNJqf 45 minutes ago

DorothyGrady7

Dorothy Grady Coronavirus Brings a New Legislative Push for Paid Sick Leave https://t.co/vlYIv3oVw0 via @Yahoo 1 hour ago

