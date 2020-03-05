Global  

New York deploys National Guard to combat coronavirus as US cases surge

SBS Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The National Guard is set to deliver food to containment areas as part of New York's response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: New York State Now Has Most Coronavirus Cases In U.S.

New York State Now Has Most Coronavirus Cases In U.S. 03:56

 CBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the outbreak, including a list of schools that are closed and lawmakers' plans to contain the virus.

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Man Becomes 1st Tri-State Area Death Due To Disease [Video]Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Man Becomes 1st Tri-State Area Death Due To Disease

John Brennan's family said he loved horses, most recently training them at Yonkers Raceway. Tuesday morning he died at Hackensack Medical Center. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:56Published

Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle Put Under 1-Mile ‘Containment Area’ [Video]Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle Put Under 1-Mile ‘Containment Area’

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a one-mile radius containment zone in New Rochelle to try to manage the spread of the virus. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New York sends in National Guard to contain coronavirus

Troops to help check spread of virus in hard-hit suburban community of New Rochelle
FT.com

New York confirms two more coronavirus cases, testing kits slow to arrive

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced two more confirmed cases of the new coronavirus on Thursday, as U.S. officials said the capacity for conducting...
Reuters


dyhall1964

Dyhall1964🌟🌟🌟 RT @Hobbit4DJT: 🙄 REALLY? Do you contain people every year for the much more deadly seasonal flu? NO! #PanicMuch ??? NY Deploying Nation… 2 minutes ago

HindustanNews10

Hindustan News New York deploys National Guard to fight coronavirus New York is deploying National Guard troops for the first time… https://t.co/J3qpkAf7bj 2 minutes ago

Rob4088

125koolrob_ski RT @dahboo7: New York Deploys National Guard, Sets Up One Mile "Containment Area" #Breaking #News #NewYork #NationalGuard #Coronavirus htt… 5 minutes ago

ItsMe8021

🍀 kMarie 🍀 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @FederalSpyGuy: remember Kent State ? explain to me how THIS 👇 is a good idea .. .. .. (its not) https://t.co/GxvRbHFdjA 11 minutes ago

TabeshQ

TQ RT @BaaghiTV: New York deploys National Guard to fight coronavirus https://t.co/0N4jow72ir #BaaghiTV #International #NationalGuard #US #… 11 minutes ago

BaaghiTV

Baaghi TV باغی ٹی وی New York deploys National Guard to fight coronavirus https://t.co/0N4jow72ir #BaaghiTV #International #NationalGuard #US #Coronavirus 12 minutes ago

ItsMe8021

🍀 kMarie 🍀 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @FederalSpyGuy: THIS 👇 is a *very *bad* idea https://t.co/GxvRbHnCs2 13 minutes ago

BangkokPostNews

Bangkok Post ROME - Italy has recorded its deadliest day of the coronavirus crisis despite locking down the entire country, as N… https://t.co/AfXzVGjvoP 18 minutes ago

