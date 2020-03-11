Global  

Remarkable Richmond have everyone available for round one

The Age Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Premiership teams often carry surgeries and injuries into the following season but Richmond, remarkably, will enter the season with virtually no injuries and a full list, with the notable exception of retired champion defender Alex Rance.
