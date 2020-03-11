Premiership teams often carry surgeries and injuries into the following season but Richmond, remarkably, will enter the season with virtually no injuries and a full list, with the notable exception of retired champion defender Alex Rance.



Recent related videos from verified sources Uncle builds huge remote controlled truck for nephew



A truck-mad four-year-old has been given the ultimate boys toy after his uncle built him a remote controlled LORRY he can ride around in. Darren Buckler, 40, spent 12 hours over two days constructing.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:23 Published on January 20, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this anth📖music🎼 RT @JakeNiallTHEAGE: Remarkably, post-flag @Richmond_FC have every single player - bar Rance - available for Round One v @CarltonFC. Take a… 6 days ago all-afl-news New TheAge article .. Title: AFL 2020: Richmond Tigers have everyone available for round one, Carlton Blues not so… https://t.co/WiKtnZ9uh5 1 week ago AFLstream 📰 Remarkable Richmond have everyone available for round one https://t.co/8oZgPF0XZ6 https://t.co/brjfLCh6qZ #AFL https://t.co/edAPMfxct6 1 week ago Victor Yong RT @agerealfooty: Premiership teams often carry surgeries and injuries into the following season but Richmond, remarkably, will enter the s… 1 week ago