GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Garrison Brooks scored 20 points, Brandon Robinson added 17 points on five 3-pointers and North Carolina extended its season with a 78-56 win over Virginia Tech Tuesday night in the opening round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Armando Bacot added 12 points and 11 rebounds and Cole Anthony chipped in […] 👓 View full article