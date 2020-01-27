Global  

Arsenal-City game called off with players in self-isolation

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Members of Arsenal’s playing squad have gone into two weeks of self-isolation in a coronavirus precautionary move, forcing the immediate postponement of the Premier League game at Manchester City later Wednesday. Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis announced he had contracted COVID-19 less than two weeks after he met Arsenal players following a Europa […]
 Reigning English soccer champions Manchester City has had its Premier League match with Arsenal called off due to fears over the coronavirus. It&apos;s been revealed that several staff and players from the London team are now in self-isolation as a precaution. Adam Reed reports.

