Matthews, Andersen lead Maple Leafs past Lightning 2-1

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 March 2020
TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his 47th goal of the season and Frederik Andersen made 32 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Tuesday night. William Nylander also scored for Toronto, which returned home following a miserable California trip that in which the Maple Leafs secured one point […]
NHL Highlights | Lightning @ Maple Leafs 3/09/2020

Extended highlights of the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Toronto Maple Leafs

 Extended highlights of the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Toronto Maple Leafs

