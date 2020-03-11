Global  

Dark Mofo cancelled over fears of coronavirus impact

SBS Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Tasmania’s Dark Mofo joins cultural events like South by SouthWest and Coachella in cancelling the upcoming festival, as MONA owner David Walsh “fears” a multi-million deficit.
