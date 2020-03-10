Global  

Biden snaps at Michigan auto worker over guns, curses at him

Reuters India Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
U.S. Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden on Tuesday angrily turned on an auto worker at a campaign stop when questioned whether he was going to take away people's guns.
News video: Joe Biden Gets in Tense Argument With Factory Worker Over Guns

Joe Biden Gets in Tense Argument With Factory Worker Over Guns 01:19

 Joe Biden Gets in Tense Argument With Factory Worker Over Guns The Democratic presidential candidate told a Michigan factory worker "‘you’re full of s---" on Tuesday. Biden was visiting with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers at the site of a new Fiat Chrysler assembly plant. CBS...

Joe Biden tells worker 'you're full of s***' during argument over gun control in Detroit [Video]Joe Biden tells worker 'you're full of s***' during argument over gun control in Detroit

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden told a worker he was "full of s***" during an argument over gun control while touring a Detroit plant on Tuesday morning.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:22Published

Joe Biden in heated argument with factory worker [Video]Joe Biden in heated argument with factory worker

During a Michigan campaign stop, Joe Biden appeared to threaten a factory worker as they had a heated argument.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:45Published


Alyssa Milano supports Joe Biden after 'tough conversation' he had with Detroit worker about guns

Alyssa Milano once again is throwing her support behind former Vice President and 2020 Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, after she shared a video on Twitter...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •BBC NewsUSATODAY.com

Joe Biden Mocked For Ranting About ‘AR-14s’ to Detroit Auto Worker

Joe Biden Mocked For Ranting About ‘AR-14s’ to Detroit Auto Worker2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden was mocked on Tuesday after ranting about 'AR-14s' to a Detroit auto worker.
Mediaite Also reported by •SBSUSATODAY.com

ReutersUK

Reuters UK Biden snaps at Michigan auto worker over guns, curses at him https://t.co/E3f6T85oYc https://t.co/F4EzCvMXDB 9 minutes ago

MarthaKoester

Martha Koester Biden snaps at Michigan auto worker over guns, curses at him https://t.co/2AilZxncv8 21 minutes ago

docmentillo

Chris Mentillo Biden snaps at Michigan auto worker over guns, curses at him - Reuters https://t.co/5WMGbbzNIV 36 minutes ago

Dnileriverafter

Dnileriverafter Biden snaps at Michigan auto worker over guns, curses at him: https://t.co/baSkO1nVYS via @AOL 51 minutes ago

Gincollum40

Gin RT @Reuters: Biden snaps at Michigan auto worker over guns, curses at him https://t.co/I2TKF8WWxg https://t.co/L3JJB9kAMa 52 minutes ago

BayRidgeParents

BayRidge Parents Cohort Biden snaps at Michigan auto worker over guns, curses at him https://t.co/3IuYPjTTDQ #DemocraticPrimary #JoeBiden 1 hour ago

TomJeff02707215

Tom Jefferson "You're full of shit," Joe Biden told an auto worker https://t.co/rFNM2oVAbL 1 hour ago

dmdm2323

Dan Miller RT @MarioGabelli: horses***..demeaning horses..but Biden right!.... Biden snaps at Michigan auto worker over guns, curses at him | Articl… 2 hours ago

